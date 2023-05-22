Uvalde city leaders to hold news conference Monday at Robb Elementary

Just days away from the one-year mark of the Robb Elementary tragedy, city leaders in Uvalde plan to hold a news conference on Monday.

The press conference will take place at 11 a.m. at the elementary school, the site where 19 students and two teachers lost their lives.

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin says May 24 will be a difficult day.

“We are holding the news briefing to balance the news media’s need to tell a story and the need of Uvalde residents to have space and privacy to reflect on the last year without the fear of intrusion,” McLaughlin said.

No city activities will take place this week and the city council will not hold its weekly meeting to allow residents a chance to reflect on what happened and grieve in private.

KSAT 12 will have live updates following the news conference.

On Wednesday, KSAT will air “One Year In: Uvalde,” a special tribute honoring victims’ legacies and highlighting their families’ unwavering pursuit of change and accountability.

The in-depth report will air at 9 p.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, KSAT’s YouTube channel and KSAT Plus. You can download the free KSAT Plus streaming app on your TV or phone here.