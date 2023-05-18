KSAT’s ‘One Year In: Uvalde’ honors victims of Robb Elementary shooting, highlights impact in community

Watch ‘One Year In: Uvalde’ on Wednesday, May 24, at 9 p.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, KSAT Plus and KSAT's YouTube channel.

UVALDE, Texas – Nearly a year has passed since the tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, where 19 fourth-grade students and two teachers became victims of the deadliest school shooting in Texas history.

Since May 24, 2022, families have leaned on each other in grief. They have joined a growing community of people affected by gun violence and have pleaded for gun reform, all while honoring the lives of their children, sisters, brothers and mothers.

In a project dedicated to one year after the shooting, KSAT spoke with families, survivors, policymakers and residents about their loss and recovery.

On Wednesday, May 24, at 9 p.m., KSAT will air “One Year In: Uvalde,” a special tribute honoring victims’ legacies and highlighting their families’ unwavering pursuit of change and accountability.

The in-depth report will air at 9 p.m. on May 24 on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, KSAT’s YouTube channel and KSAT Plus. You can download the free KSAT Plus streaming app on your TV or phone here.

KSAT was in Uvalde when Gov. Greg Abbott reported the unspeakable tragedy: 21 people killed.

Our reporters and photographers have traveled there every week for the past year to document investigations, school board meetings, birthdays, tributes and progress from Lives Robbed, a group formed by parents of victims.

“One Year In: Uvalde” is dedicated to telling the story of the Uvalde community one year after the tragedy changed its identity forever.

KSAT will also publish an interactive narrative to supplement the special.

