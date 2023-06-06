Single bullet wounds 2 men, leaves woman with shrapnel injuries

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for a person who fired a single gunshot early Tuesday morning, wounding two men and leaving a woman with shrapnel injuries.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 2700 block of Westward Dr., near W. Military Dr.

RELATED: 2 men shot at West Side apartment complex, SAPD says

Officers at the scene said the two victims told them they were walking to an apartment to check on a friend when a man came out of another unit and asked them what they were doing.

A report released later said an argument broke out, ending with a shooting.

It says the man with the gun fired a single shot, wounding both victims in their legs.

The report says the bullet went through one man’s leg, then hit the other man, also in his leg.

The two victims, 39- and 50-years old, were rushed to a hospital. Both were expected to be OK.

According to the report, a 21-year-old woman who was walking toward the commotion also suffered a minor injury from shrapnel. She was not transported to a hospital.

Officers searched the area for the shooter, who ran off, but did not find that man.