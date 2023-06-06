67º

2 men shot at West Side apartment complex, SAPD says

Incident occurred around 12:15 a.m. in 2600 block of Westward Drive

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Double shooting westwood plaza image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Two men were taken to an area hospital after being shot at a West Side apartment complex early Tuesday morning, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers were called around 12:15 a.m. to the Westwood Plaza Apartments, in the 2600 block of Westward Drive, not far from Military Drive and Highway 90 after receiving word of two people wounded.

According to police, two men, a man in his 30s and a man in his 40s, were both shot in the leg after they went to check on someone at another building in the apartments.

Police say as the two men were approaching the other building, the suspect walked out of another unit and questioned them just before firing several gunshots.

The wounded men were taken by ambulance to University Hospital, where at a last check, they were expected to recover.

The suspect fled on foot and has not been found, police said.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.

