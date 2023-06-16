H-E-B opening Fresh Bites with True Texas Tacos restaurant in Lytle

H-E-B has launched its Fresh Bites brand. The company is rebranding its convenience stores to include fresher food options like prepared meals and produce.

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B will be opening a rebranded convenience store with more food options in Lytle on Monday.

The San Antonio-based grocery chain said Fresh Bites will have a grand opening celebration starting at 9 a.m. It will also include a True Texas Tacos restaurant.

Fresh Bites took over the former H-E-B convenience store located at 19561 W. FM 2790 S., near Interstate 35. The store will be open daily, starting at 4 a.m., and the True Texas Tacos will be open daily from 6 a.m.-2 p.m.

This will be the second Fresh Bites location for H-E-B after the first one opened in Leander in April.

More Fresh Bites locations will replace current H-E-B convenience stores this year, and many of those will include a True Texas Tacos restaurant. There’s no timeline for the other locations, the release states.

H-E-B said the rebrand will include “fresh options that go beyond offerings usually found at a traditional convenience store.”

Offerings will include salads, sushi, and sandwiches made daily, produce, and Meal Simple options.

Fresh Bites will still have traditional convenience-store offerings, like fountain drinks, beer and snacks.

