Wrong-way driver, woman killed in head-on crash overnight, SAPD says

San Antonio police and fire department respond to crash at 12:31 a.m. on June 17, 2023 in the 9400 block of Highway 90.

SAN ANTONIO – Two women were killed in a head-on crash along Highway 90 early Saturday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened at 12:31 a.m. Saturday in the 9400 block of Highway 90.

Police said an eastbound Cadillac driving the wrong way in the westbound lanes crashed into a Mercedes on the highway.

Fire officials at the scene said both female drivers were unresponsive and had to be cut out of their vehicles with the jaws of life.

SAPD says the two were taken to the hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.