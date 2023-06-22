San Antonio’s French community eagerly awaits Victor Wembanyama’s arrival

Members of the French community living in San Antonio are celebrating the possible arrival of a native player to the Spurs, a dream they say children aspire to in their country.

SAN ANTONIO – Members of the French community living in San Antonio are celebrating the possible arrival of a native player to the Spurs, a dream they say children aspire to in their country.

Audrey Brunner, a Swiss-French-American living in San Antonio, said the community is ecstatic about the possible arrival of Victor Wembanyama to the Spurs.

She says in France, Tony Parker and the Spurs are part of pop culture, and there are rap songs about children aspiring to be like them.

“The admiration in France is real for the Spurs,” Brunner said. “It’s really inspiring, and the honor goes both ways. It’s not just great for San Antonio. It’s great for France as well.”

Many will soon be cheering “Aller Wemby,” which Brunner says means “Go Wemby” in French.

Katia Edrenkina, the founder of the International School of San Antonio, issued the following statement:

“We are so happy for the Spurs! The honor goes both ways. France knows San Antonio for the Spurs legacy. Children across France practice basketball with dreams of one day playing on the Spurs court. This is a dream come true and an inspiration for young french players.”

