80º

LIVE

Local News

San Antonio’s French community eagerly awaits Victor Wembanyama’s arrival

19-year-old phenom expected to be taken number 1 by San Antonio Spurs

Patty Santos, Reporter

Tags: Spurs, Sports, NBA, Basketball, Victor Wembanyama, Wemby
Members of the French community living in San Antonio are celebrating the possible arrival of a native player to the Spurs, a dream they say children aspire to in their country.

SAN ANTONIO – Members of the French community living in San Antonio are celebrating the possible arrival of a native player to the Spurs, a dream they say children aspire to in their country.

Audrey Brunner, a Swiss-French-American living in San Antonio, said the community is ecstatic about the possible arrival of Victor Wembanyama to the Spurs.

She says in France, Tony Parker and the Spurs are part of pop culture, and there are rap songs about children aspiring to be like them.

“The admiration in France is real for the Spurs,” Brunner said. “It’s really inspiring, and the honor goes both ways. It’s not just great for San Antonio. It’s great for France as well.”

Many will soon be cheering “Aller Wemby,” which Brunner says means “Go Wemby” in French.

Katia Edrenkina, the founder of the International School of San Antonio, issued the following statement:

“We are so happy for the Spurs! The honor goes both ways. France knows San Antonio for the Spurs legacy. Children across France practice basketball with dreams of one day playing on the Spurs court. This is a dream come true and an inspiration for young french players.”

READ MORE:

Everything you need to know about Spurs official draft night watch party, new merchandise

How to watch the 2023 NBA Draft on TV; Here’s the Draft order

Victor Wembanyama tells ABC’s Robin Roberts he’s ready to play in the NBA

‘I will be playing in Summer League’: Wembanyama talks Spurs, San Antonio during NBA Draft press conference

Share your San Antonio Spurs pride with KSAT ahead of NBA Draft

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Patty Santos joined the KSAT 12 News team in July 2017. She has a proven track record of reporting on hard-hitting news that affects the community.

email

twitter