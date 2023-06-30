Award-winning youth mariachi vocalists from across the US to perform Mariachi Extravaganza Summer Recital

Forty-four youth vocalists from California to New York to Texas, sent in their audition tapes and were invited to the Mariachi Extravaganza camp at the Tobin Center this week.

SAN ANTONIO – Forty-four youth vocalists from California to New York to Texas sent in their audition tapes and were invited to the Mariachi Extravaganza camp at the Tobin Center this week.

Not only are these students talented, but some are also finalists and winners of the Mariachi Extravaganza national vocal competition. They all share a passion for learning the tradition of mariachi music.

Marianna Rowan, 9, from Uvalde said she fell in love with mariachi music when her grandmother first played her a song.

“I think it’s my heart because, really, it’s in my culture and I really love it,” Marianna said.

Robert Strahan, 11, from Aransas Pass said he was so moved by the mariachi’s performance at his grandmother’s funeral that he knew wanted to make her proud by learning the tradition.

“It made me cry and I felt very sad, but I was like, I want to do that because I want to make other people feel happy,” Strahan said.

Eduardo Trevino, 11, said music is in his blood, learning from his grandfather who recorded Norteño music in San Antonio. He said he ultimately found his passion in mariachi music.

“In mariachi, they have boleros, they have conjuntos, they have polkas, all these different genres to make one genre,” Eduardo said.

The students say they learned how to sharpen their vocal techniques.

“I learned how to support my notes,” Eduardo said.

They said they also learned the importance of understanding the message behind the song, not just reading lyrics off a page.

“Being able to sing it to other people and be able to show them the way that you’re feeling without even telling them,” said Dayanara Salinas, 17, from Roma.

“But with the song, you’re telling them the whole story about yourself. It’s amazing.”

Opera and mariachi master vocal instructor Dr. Octavio Moreno said that’s the goal: have students understand the depth of the story behind the art.

“Create an amalgamation with the music and be able to deliver knowingly a message to the audience,” Moreno said. “It is our duty as artists.”

Moreno said more importantly, he hopes that through this camp they are passing down the Mexican art and tradition of mariachi music to future generations.

Robert said he hopes that his late grandmother is proud of him for learning the tradition.

“Not enough people aren’t connecting with their past roots,” Robert said. “So it makes me feel very grateful that I know what my blood is and I can carry it.”

The Mariachi Extravaganza Summer Recital will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at the Tobin Center of the Performing Arts’ Carlos Alvarez Studio Theatre, located at 100 Auditorium Circle. For ticket information, head to www.tobincenter.org