1 home destroyed, 1 damaged by fire which broke out hours after backyard party

Firefighters had to remove the exterior fence to access the backyard. That angle shows the extent of the damage to the home.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – A fire that broke out at a Northeast Side home early Monday morning also caused damage to a neighbor’s home.

Daylight revealed that there is a hole in the roof of the next-door neighbor, located in the 12700 block of El Sendero Street.

A wooden fence separating the two properties also had either been knocked down or taken down during the fire.

Flames fanned by the wind spread to the roof of the home next door. In the background, you can see the hole that it left in the roof. (KSAT 12 News)

San Antonio firefighters found huge flames coming from the original home when they arrived there around 12:30 a.m.

They had to call in extra units when strong winds began causing the fire to spread.

Fire crews say a woman and her grandparents who lived in the home where the fire started managed to escape safely.

However, the fire destroyed their home along with two cars in the garage.

Firefighters say there were no injuries reported among any of the residents or the fire crews.

Investigators are looking at a barbecue grill and a hot tub as possible causes of the fire. (KSAT 12 News)

While the exact cause of the fire is still unknown, firefighters say it started in an area near a barbecue grill and a hot tub.

They say investigators were focusing on one of those as the possible cause of the fire.

Firefighters say the family had held a backyard party a few hours earlier.