5-year-old child killed in multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 10; driver charged with manslaughter

A 5-year-old boy was killed during a multi-vehicle crash on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, on Interstate 10 near West Avenue.

SAN ANTONIO – A 5-year-old boy was killed during a multi-vehicle crash on Tuesday evening on Interstate 10 and the driver of the car he was riding in has been charged with manslaughter.

San Antonio police said the crash happened at around 5:30 p.m. on the southbound lanes of Interstate 10 near West Avenue.

According to a preliminary report, a Nissan Rogue was traveling on the southbound lanes of the highway when the driver suddenly pressed the brakes.

The Rogue was then rear-ended by a Hyundai Santa Fe. The Nissan was redirected to another lane and was hit on its passenger side by a Dodge Ram.

The 5-year-old sitting in the back seat of the Rogue was ejected from the vehicle, police said. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the child was not in a safety seat.

The driver of the Nissan, a 46-year-old woman, was charged with manslaughter. The boy and driver have not been identified by police.

