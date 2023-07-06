Man shot in the back as grandson, his friends played with gun at South Side home, police say

San Antonio police respond to a shooting on July 6, 2023, in the 2500 block of Pollote Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot in the back at his South Side home as his teen grandson and the teen’s friends played with a gun, according to San Antonio police.

Police said the shooting happened at around 10:10 p.m. on Wednesday in the 2500 block of Pollote Drive, not far from Interstate 35 and Poteet Jourdanton Freeway.

The man in his 70s was in the bathroom while his grandson, 16, and his grandson’s friends played with a gun in the front of the home, police said.

The gun went off and a bullet hit the grandfather in his back. He was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in stable condition.

The teen’s friends left before the police arrived. Officers said they are looking for them for questioning.

