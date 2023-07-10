Calling all performers: Spurs Hype Squad holding open auditions

Evo Entertainment Group will be the first-ever presenting partner of San Antonio Spurs Hype Squad.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs Hype Squad is holding open auditions for performers to join the team for the 2023-2024 season.

The Hype Squad encourages break-dancers, tumblers and stunters who are passionate about team spirit and engagement to audition.

The team performs at all 41 of the Spurs’ homes games alongside off-the-court sponsorships and community appearances throughout the season and off-season.

The 2023-2024 season will be the Hype Squad’s sixth season in action.

Alongside the squad’s entertainment, they value diversity and inclusion, approaching their team structure with these values in mind.

The audition process consists of two virtual rounds and an invite-only third round that will take place in person.

The squad is looking to add members with experience in:

Kip up for everyone

Triple turn for dancers

Hand hops and windmills for break dancers

Standing tuck and specialty tumbling pass to tuck/layout/full for tumblers

Toss hands to lib, toss extension, specialty stunt with dismount – shotgun, corkscrew, double down for co-ed stunters

The first round of auditions is being accepted virtually through Thursday, July 13.

Audition applications and videos can be submitted here.