Spurs quietly ink Julian Champagnie to a new deal

LAS VEGAS – The San Antonio Spurs recently announced they have re-signed forward Julian Champagnie.

The news flew under the radar in part due to Victor Wembanyama’s NBA Summer League debut in Las Vegas.

Wemby needs a solid cast of players around him and the Spurs believe Champagnie is one of those guys, and that’s why they inked him to a reported four-year, $12 million contract.

On Friday night, in the Spurs’ 78-66 win against the Charlotte Hornets, Champagnie scored 20 points, grabbed 8 rebounds with 6 assists. His game is growing, and the Spurs are reaping the rewards.

“I think getting used to the NBA systems, especially San Antonio’s system, has been able to help me kind of grow as a player and just be able to play fluidly,” Champagnie said. “You know, obviously, my teammates are really supportive and that’s also a big part,. So I give it to the structure and also my teammates.”

Champagnie joined San Antonio midway through last season on a two-way contract. Now he’s got a roster spot with the Silver and Black.

Spurs Summer League head coach Matt Nielson is pleased with how Champagnie is playing this summer.

“He’s played in two games in the California Classic as well,” Nielson said. “And I think he’s been playing really good. He’s put in a lot of work since the season finished and he’s getting the rewards for that. And I think he’s obviously got some confidence and it’s fun to watch him out there and takes the game on and makes big plays.”

Champagnie went undrafted in 2022 out of St. John’s University.

