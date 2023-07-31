Things to do in San Antonio area before summer ends

Sun is shining, and the weather is — not so sweet.

It’s roasting outside and the lack of rainfall has caused some Texas swimming holes to dry up, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still enjoy the rest of your summer before school starts.

If you’re not ready for summer to be over, I’ve got a list of some things you can check out before it’s over.

However, if you’re done with those summer vibes and ready for some high school football — you don’t want to miss the KSAT Pigskin Classic. (Full details below!)

Here’s a list of some of the events going on in the San Antonio area in August:

San Antonio Film Festival - The six-day - The six-day San Antonio Film Festival is being held at three different screening locations across the city from Aug. 1-6. Over 200 films are slated to screen at the Tobin Center, Radius Center and Santikos’ Palladium Theater.

Reptilian Nation Expo - Thousands of reptiles, amphibians, arachnids and bugs will be at the Freeman Expo Hall Aug. 5-6. There will be educational presentations and pets for sale. - Thousands of reptiles, amphibians, arachnids and bugs will be at the Freeman Expo Hall Aug. 5-6. There will be educational presentations and pets for sale. Tickets can be purchased online. Parking is $10.

Disney Immersive - Good news, Disney fans — the immersive Disney interactive experience that opened in San Antonio earlier this year is extending its stay through Aug. 13. Good news, Disney fans — the immersive Disney interactive experience that opened in San Antonio earlier this year is extending its stay through Aug. 13. Tickets can be purchased online. The entire exhibit is ADA-accessible.

Image from the Disney Animation: Immersive Experience. (Carol Fox and Associates Public Relations)

DoSeum Family Night - A limited-space event will take place from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 7 at the San Antonio DoSeum. A link for ticket reservations will be posted at 8 a.m. on the morning of Free Family Night. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis and is required for everyone who wishes to attend - including members. - A limited-space event will take place from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 7 at the San Antonio DoSeum. A link for ticket reservations will be posted at 8 a.m. on the morning of Free Family Night. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis and is required for everyone who wishes to attend - including members. Click here for more information.

Junction Rodeo - Junction Texas’ Hill Country Fair Association will host the annual - Junction Texas’ Hill Country Fair Association will host the annual Junction Rodeo on Aug. 11 and 12 at the HCFA Grounds located off FM Road 2169. Both nights will feature bull riding and dancing. The gates will open at 6 p.m. each night, with performances starting at 7 p.m. Admission to the rodeo is $6 for kids and $10 for adults. Admission to the dance is a separate cost.

DJ Pauly D - The Jersey Shore alum known as DJ Pauly D will be on the ones and twos on Aug. 17 at the 1902 Nightclub. - The Jersey Shore alum known as DJ Pauly D will be on the ones and twos on Aug. 17 at the 1902 Nightclub. Tickets are required to attend the show.

Concerts in the Cavern - This is the first concert in the new Hidden Wonders underground ballroom at Natural Bridge Caverns. Monte Montgomery will be playing at 7 p.m. on Aug. 18. Doors open at 6 p.m. Due to the size of the room, only 200 tickets will be sold, making it an intimate and unusual experience for both the artist and the audience. Food and drink will be available for purchase, according to the - This is the first concert in the new Hidden Wonders underground ballroom at Natural Bridge Caverns. Monte Montgomery will be playing at 7 p.m. on Aug. 18. Doors open at 6 p.m. Due to the size of the room, only 200 tickets will be sold, making it an intimate and unusual experience for both the artist and the audience. Food and drink will be available for purchase, according to the event website.

Lyle Lovett - Country crooner Lyle Lovett will perform on Aug. 20 at the - Country crooner Lyle Lovett will perform on Aug. 20 at the Majestic Theatre . The Texas-born singer has recorded more than 10 albums. Tickets are on sale now.

Gillespie County Fair - The 135th - The 135th Gillespie County Fair will take place Aug. 24-27. There will be livestock shows, a carnival and midway, your favorite fair food, livestock judging, agricultural and household exhibits, arts and crafts, a washer pitching tournament, antique tractor shows, and live pari-mutuel horse racing, according to the event website. Performers at the fair include Los Pedernales, Wade Hayes and Joe Nichols. Tickets are required for races and concerts.

KSAT Pigskin Classic

The second-annual KSAT Pigskin Classic will kick off Aug. 25 and 26 at the Alamodome.

This year’s KSAT Pigskin Classic is even bigger than last year’s inaugural event, with four high school football games over two fun-filled days to kick off the Texas high school football season.

. (KSAT)

Buy your tickets online for the KSAT Insider VIP Experience or general admission. Suites are available for Friday or all-day Saturday and must be booked directly with the Alamodome by calling 210-207-3602.

In case you can’t make it in person, all four games will be broadcast across the KSAT platforms, including:

Download the Big Game Coverage mobile app or visit ksat.com/big-game-coverage/ for high school sports coverage, including game livestreams, from KSAT 12.

Here’s everything you need to know for the second-annual KSAT Pigskin Classic.