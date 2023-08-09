These San Antonio-area eateries are serving special discounted menus for Culinaria Restaurant Weeks

From Ambler at Hotel Contessa.

SAN ANTONIO – Culinaria’s bi-annual Restaurant Weeks is back.

From Aug. 12-26, diners can visit some of San Antonio’s most popular eateries for special discounted menus as a way for people to explore the local dining scene.

Three-course brunches will be $25, three-course lunches will range from $20-$30, and three-course dinners range between $35, $45 and $55.

See below for a list of restaurants participating in the Summer Restaurant Weeks. Hours and menu availability are subject to change, Culinaria says. Click here for details on the menu and addresses.