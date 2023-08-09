These San Antonio-area eateries are serving special discounted menus for Culinaria Restaurant Weeks

SAN ANTONIO – Culinaria’s bi-annual Restaurant Weeks is back.
From Aug. 12-26, diners can visit some of San Antonio’s most popular eateries for special discounted menus as a way for people to explore the local dining scene.
Three-course brunches will be $25, three-course lunches will range from $20-$30, and three-course dinners range between $35, $45 and $55.
See below for a list of restaurants participating in the Summer Restaurant Weeks. Hours and menu availability are subject to change, Culinaria says. Click here for details on the menu and addresses.
- 1908 House of Wine & Ale in Cibolo
- A Way to the Heart in Olmos Park
- Ace of Steaks in Stone Oak
- Aldino at the Vineyard on Loop 1604
- Aldo’s Ristorante Italiano in the Dominion
- Allora at the Pearl
- Ambler Texas Kitchen in downtown
- Arrosta at the Pearl
- Backyard on Broadway north of downtown
- Battalion in Southtown
- BB’s Tex-Orleans in Alamo Ranch and Brooks City Base
- Benjie’s Munch in Deerfield
- Biga on the Banks on the River Walk
- Bilia Eatery in Castle Hills
- Bistr09 in Alamo Heights
- Blush in Southtown
- Boiler House at the Pearl
- Botika at the Pearl
- Box St. All Day at Hemisfair
- Brasserie Mon Chou Chou at the Pearl
- Brenner’s on the River Walk
- Burgerteca in Southtown
- Chart House in downtown
- Colette at The Phipps in downtown
- Dashi Sichuan Kitchen and Bar in Thousand Oaks
- Dorrego’s on the River Walk
- Dough Pizzeria in Castle Hills and Hemisfair
- Eddie V’s Prime Seafood on Loop 1604 on North Side
- Europa Restaurant and Bar in Medical Center
- Fig Tree Restaurant in downtown
- Fiume Pizzeria and Wine Bar on the River Walk
- Fogo de Chao on the River Walk
- Four Brothers on the River Walk
- Frederick’s Restaurant in Alamo Heights
- Frida Mexican Restaurant on Loop 1604 on North Side
- Full Belly Cafe and Bar on Loop 1604 on North Side
- Galpao Gaucho on Loop 1604 on North Side
- Go Fish Market near the Pearl
- Godai Sushi Bar in Castle Hills
- Graza Craze on Highway 281 on North Side, near Mecca Drive
- Grille 254 at La Cantera Resort
- Jamaica Jamaica Cuisine in Alamo Heights
- Jardin at the San Antonio Botanical Garden
- Kindling Texas Kitchen in Cibolo
- Kirby’s Prime Steakhouse on Loop 1604 on North Side
- Kona Grill at North Star Mall and La Cantera
- La Cascada Table and Bar at Tapatio Springs
- La Frite Belgian Bistro in Southtown
- La Gloria at Brooks City Base and the Pearl
- La Margarita at Market Square
- Landry’s Seafood House on the River Walk
- Laurel at Canyon Springs
- Little Em’s Oyster Bar in Southtown
- Little Red Barn on the Southeast Side
- Los Azulejos Restaurant in Castle Hills
- Luce Ristorante on Huebner Oaks
- Mako’s on the Creek in Cibolo
- Maverick Texas Brasserie in Southtown
- Meadow at The Alley
- Melting Pot in Deerfield
- Mi Familia at The Rim
- Mi Tierra Cafe in Market Square
- Morton’s The Steakhouse on the River Walk
- Naples Italian Restaurant at Deerfield
- Ostra on the River Walk
- Outlaw Kitchens in Alta Vista
- Paloma Blanca in Alamo Heights
- Perry’s Steakhouse and Grille at La Cantera
- Pesto Ristorante in Olmos Park
- Piatti Restaurant at the Quarry and Eilan
- Pico de Gallo in Market Square
- Postino at The Rim
- Range on the River Walk
- Rebelle in downtown
- Restaurant Claudine near the Pearl
- Revolutionary Wings in Midtown
- Russo’s Italian Kitchen at The Rim
- Ruth’s Chris Steak House at Concord Plaza, La Cantera and downtown
- Saltgrass Steak House, multiple locations
- San Taco in Five Points
- Sangria on the Burn near the Medical Center
- Scuzzi’s Italian Restaurant on Loop 1604 on the North Side
- Sichuan House on Loop 410 West
- Silo Elevated Cuisine in Alamo Heights and downtown
- Southerleigh Fine Food at the Pearl and The Rim
- Stixs and Stone in Leon Valley
- Supper at Hotel Emma in the Pearl
- Sylver Spoon Dinner Theater in New Braunfels
- Tacos Don Manolito in Stone Oak
- Thai Topaz in Castle Hills
- The Fruteria in Southtown
- The General Public at The Rim
- The Jerk Shack on Highway 151
- The Palm in downtown
- The River’s Edge on the River Walk
- The Rooted Fork in Cibolo
- The Rustic at The Rim
- Tre Trattoria at San Antonio Museum of Art
- Tu Asador in Castle Hills
- Up Scale in Southtown
- Wok This Way on Loop 410 on Northeast Side
- Vintage Wine in The Alley
- Wow Wow Hawaiin Lemonade in Shavano Park