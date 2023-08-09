80º
These San Antonio-area eateries are serving special discounted menus for Culinaria Restaurant Weeks

Restaurant Weeks lasts Aug. 12-26

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

From Ambler at Hotel Contessa. (Courtesy, Giant Noise)

SAN ANTONIO – Culinaria’s bi-annual Restaurant Weeks is back.

From Aug. 12-26, diners can visit some of San Antonio’s most popular eateries for special discounted menus as a way for people to explore the local dining scene.

Three-course brunches will be $25, three-course lunches will range from $20-$30, and three-course dinners range between $35, $45 and $55.

See below for a list of restaurants participating in the Summer Restaurant Weeks. Hours and menu availability are subject to change, Culinaria says. Click here for details on the menu and addresses.

  • 1908 House of Wine & Ale in Cibolo
  • A Way to the Heart in Olmos Park
  • Ace of Steaks in Stone Oak
  • Aldino at the Vineyard on Loop 1604
  • Aldo’s Ristorante Italiano in the Dominion
  • Allora at the Pearl
  • Ambler Texas Kitchen in downtown
  • Arrosta at the Pearl
  • Backyard on Broadway north of downtown
  • Battalion in Southtown
  • BB’s Tex-Orleans in Alamo Ranch and Brooks City Base
  • Benjie’s Munch in Deerfield
  • Biga on the Banks on the River Walk
  • Bilia Eatery in Castle Hills
  • Bistr09 in Alamo Heights
  • Blush in Southtown
  • Boiler House at the Pearl
  • Botika at the Pearl
  • Box St. All Day at Hemisfair
  • Brasserie Mon Chou Chou at the Pearl
  • Brenner’s on the River Walk
  • Burgerteca in Southtown
  • Chart House in downtown
  • Colette at The Phipps in downtown
  • Dashi Sichuan Kitchen and Bar in Thousand Oaks
  • Dorrego’s on the River Walk
  • Dough Pizzeria in Castle Hills and Hemisfair
  • Eddie V’s Prime Seafood on Loop 1604 on North Side
  • Europa Restaurant and Bar in Medical Center
  • Fig Tree Restaurant in downtown
  • Fiume Pizzeria and Wine Bar on the River Walk
  • Fogo de Chao on the River Walk
  • Four Brothers on the River Walk
  • Frederick’s Restaurant in Alamo Heights
  • Frida Mexican Restaurant on Loop 1604 on North Side
  • Full Belly Cafe and Bar on Loop 1604 on North Side
  • Galpao Gaucho on Loop 1604 on North Side
  • Go Fish Market near the Pearl
  • Godai Sushi Bar in Castle Hills
  • Graza Craze on Highway 281 on North Side, near Mecca Drive
  • Grille 254 at La Cantera Resort
  • Jamaica Jamaica Cuisine in Alamo Heights
  • Jardin at the San Antonio Botanical Garden
  • Kindling Texas Kitchen in Cibolo
  • Kirby’s Prime Steakhouse on Loop 1604 on North Side
  • Kona Grill at North Star Mall and La Cantera
  • La Cascada Table and Bar at Tapatio Springs
  • La Frite Belgian Bistro in Southtown
  • La Gloria at Brooks City Base and the Pearl
  • La Margarita at Market Square
  • Landry’s Seafood House on the River Walk
  • Laurel at Canyon Springs
  • Little Em’s Oyster Bar in Southtown
  • Little Red Barn on the Southeast Side
  • Los Azulejos Restaurant in Castle Hills
  • Luce Ristorante on Huebner Oaks
  • Mako’s on the Creek in Cibolo
  • Maverick Texas Brasserie in Southtown
  • Meadow at The Alley
  • Melting Pot in Deerfield
  • Mi Familia at The Rim
  • Mi Tierra Cafe in Market Square
  • Morton’s The Steakhouse on the River Walk
  • Naples Italian Restaurant at Deerfield
  • Ostra on the River Walk
  • Outlaw Kitchens in Alta Vista
  • Paloma Blanca in Alamo Heights
  • Perry’s Steakhouse and Grille at La Cantera
  • Pesto Ristorante in Olmos Park
  • Piatti Restaurant at the Quarry and Eilan
  • Pico de Gallo in Market Square
  • Postino at The Rim
  • Range on the River Walk
  • Rebelle in downtown
  • Restaurant Claudine near the Pearl
  • Revolutionary Wings in Midtown
  • Russo’s Italian Kitchen at The Rim
  • Ruth’s Chris Steak House at Concord Plaza, La Cantera and downtown
  • Saltgrass Steak House, multiple locations
  • San Taco in Five Points
  • Sangria on the Burn near the Medical Center
  • Scuzzi’s Italian Restaurant on Loop 1604 on the North Side
  • Sichuan House on Loop 410 West
  • Silo Elevated Cuisine in Alamo Heights and downtown
  • Southerleigh Fine Food at the Pearl and The Rim
  • Stixs and Stone in Leon Valley
  • Supper at Hotel Emma in the Pearl
  • Sylver Spoon Dinner Theater in New Braunfels
  • Tacos Don Manolito in Stone Oak
  • Thai Topaz in Castle Hills
  • The Fruteria in Southtown
  • The General Public at The Rim
  • The Jerk Shack on Highway 151
  • The Palm in downtown
  • The River’s Edge on the River Walk
  • The Rooted Fork in Cibolo
  • The Rustic at The Rim
  • Tre Trattoria at San Antonio Museum of Art
  • Tu Asador in Castle Hills
  • Up Scale in Southtown
  • Wok This Way on Loop 410 on Northeast Side
  • Vintage Wine in The Alley
  • Wow Wow Hawaiin Lemonade in Shavano Park

