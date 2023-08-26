103º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of northbound I-35 shut down for 18-wheeler accident

No serious injuries were reported

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: Von Ormy, I-35, Traffic Alert, BCSO
Traffic Alert (Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

BEXAR COUNTY – An 18-wheeler crash has led to northbound lane closures on I-35 in Von Ormy, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

BCSO announced the closures Saturday afternoon. Drivers in the area are urged to find an alternative route.

Deputies said no one was seriously injured in the crash. Further details are limited.

KSAT will bring more updates as they become available.

The BCSO is assisting with traffic control at the site of an 18 wheeler accident. At this time, the northbound lanes of...

Posted by Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, August 26, 2023

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

email