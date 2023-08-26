TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of northbound I-35 shut down for 18-wheeler accident

BEXAR COUNTY – An 18-wheeler crash has led to northbound lane closures on I-35 in Von Ormy, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.
BCSO announced the closures Saturday afternoon. Drivers in the area are urged to find an alternative route.
Deputies said no one was seriously injured in the crash. Further details are limited.
KSAT will bring more updates as they become available.
