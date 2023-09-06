101º
Murder trial underway for man accused of fatally shooting mother’s boyfriend

Gaien Perez’s defense is he killed Luis Rosales because he was allegedly sexually assaulting a family member

Erica Hernandez, Digital Journalist/Courthouse Reporter

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

Gaien Perez in court (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man who a defense attorney implied may have taken the law into his own hands is on trial for murder.

Gaien Perez, 24, is accused of fatally shooting his mother’s boyfriend, Luis Rosales.

On Aug. 20, 2022, Rosales, 39, was found fatally shot in the 100 block of La Manda Boulevard down the street from his girlfriend’s house.

Perez, who was still at the scene at the time, was later arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Mugshot: Gaien Perez (BCSO/KSAT)

During testimony Wednesday, defense attorneys implied that Perez was defending a family member who allegedly had been sexually assaulted by Rosales.

Attorney Rolando Aguelles even asked SAPD Officer Sgt. Edward Olivo, who responded to the scene, if it was okay for a child molester to go to the victim’s home, which he responded by saying “no.”

The state is still presenting witnesses in the trial but could rest as early as Thursday.

If found guilty, Perez is facing a possible maximum punishment of up to life in prison.

