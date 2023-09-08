Man found not guilty of fatally shooting mother’s boyfriend

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County jury on Friday found a man not guilty of murder in the fatal shooting of his mother’s boyfriend.

Jurors deliberated for 2.5 hours before finding Gaien Perez not guilty of killing Luis Rosales in August 2022.

Rosales, 39, was found dead in the 100 block of La Manda Boulevard down the street from his girlfriend’s house.

Perez, who was still at the scene at the time, was later arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

During testimony Wednesday, defense attorneys implied that Perez was defending a family member who allegedly had been sexually assaulted by Rosales.

Attorney Rolando Aguelles even asked SAPD Officer Sgt. Edward Olivo, who responded to the scene, if it was okay for a child molester to go to the victim’s home, to which he responded by saying “No.”

On Thursday, forensic evidence revealed that Perez had no gunshot residue on his hands.

While Perez had none on his hands, his mother did, according to forensic scientist Leslie Tschoepe.

“Monica Vasquez may have discharged a firearm, handled a discharged firearm or was in close proximity to a discharging firearm,” Tschoepe said.

Tschoepe further explained that it was possible when Vasquez provided first aid to Rosales the residue transferred over.

As to why Perez had no residue on his hands, Tschoepe said there are a lot of environmental factors that could have played a role but she couldn’t say for certain what or why.