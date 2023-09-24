Driver dies in three-vehicle crash on Northeast Side, SAPD says

SAPD responds to three-vehicle crash in the 12400 block of O' Connor Road on September 24, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead, and several others were injured in an overnight crash involving three vehicles on the city’s far Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

SAPD responded to the crash just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 12400 block of O’Connor Road.

Investigators say a driver crossed the double yellow lines of the roadway and struck a truck head-on, causing another driver’s truck to roll and end up on its right side.

The first driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and their identity has yet to be released.

Two passengers inside that vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

SAPD says the truck’s driver had minor injuries. However, he was given a sobriety test and only arrested for driving while intoxicated as he was not the cause of the crash.

The three occupants in the rolled truck were uninjured, said police.