SAN ANTONIO – A dog that attacked a man at his own home earlier this month has been euthanized.

The 46-year-old victim was bitten on his arms and stomach on Sept. 5 outside his home in the 9500 block of Heidelberg Street after a neighbor let his dogs out.

Two dogs, a male and a female, got to the man after crawling under a fence.

A judge ruled that the male dog be euthanized on Wednesday. The female dog has since been sterilized and returned to her owner.