Man attacked in his own yard by neighbor’s dogs on Northeast Side

A man was attacked by dogs while he was sitting in the yard of his Northeast Side home on Tuesday, San Antonio police said.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was attacked by dogs while he was sitting in the yard of his Northeast Side home on Tuesday, San Antonio police said.

The man was outside in the 9500 block of Heidelberg Street when someone at his neighbor’s home let two dogs out into their yard. The dogs crawled under a fence and attacked him, police said.

The man, 46, suffered serious injuries to his upper body that required emergency surgery. He was said to be in critical condition.

The dogs were American Staffordshire Terrier breeds, commonly known as pit bulls. There was one male and one female dog; neither was sterilized, Animal Care Services officials said. The dogs were taken by ACS and will be quarantined for 10 days.

An investigation will determine whether the dogs will be deemed dangerous or will be destroyed.

The dogs’ owner is cooperating with the investigation and could face criminal charges, according to SAPD.

Police said there have been three other animal-related calls to both addresses, but not involving these dogs.

It’s the latest of several dog attacks in San Antonio — one that was fatal. Over the weekend, in an unrelated case, a 33-year-old man was arrested after his loose dog attacked a 68-year-old man. Last month, a Bexar County grand jury indicted a San Antonio couple in connection with a fatal dog attack earlier this year.