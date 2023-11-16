SAFD responds to fire at storage facility on West Side; multiple units damaged

San Antonio firefighters are at the scene of a fire at a storage facility on the West Side.

The fire started at around 4:15 a.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of S Gen. McMullen, just south of Highway 90.

Details on what caused the fire are unknown at this time. Video from the scene shows multiple units were damaged.

A security guard told KSAT 12 News that he saw a person running away shortly after the flames started.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

