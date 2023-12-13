Looking for ways to teach kids how to give this holiday? Nonprofits say they need volunteers

SAN ANTONIO – The holiday season can bring out the desire to give in some people, but some nonprofits are facing a shortage of volunteers who want to give up their time.

Brad Mayhard with the Salvation Army says donations are down about 37% because there’s a shortage of bell ringers.

“We need bell ringers up until the 23rd,” he said. “You feel good about what the time that you’re lending is going to a good cause.”

Dawn White-Fosdick with Christian Assistance Ministry says her organization is lucky to have over 200 faithful volunteers year-round, but many nonprofits need the extra boost of volunteers.

“If somebody has a heart to work on a Christmas Eve or New Year’s Day or even Christmas Day, there are likely opportunities in our community,” she said.

White-Fosdick says it’s a good time to help show a new generation the importance of community service.

“We have so much to be grateful for,” she said. “So this is a perfect time to bring children or teenagers. Give them an opportunity not just to receive gifts, but give the gift of love by volunteering at a nonprofit.”

There are 100 locations to register to ring the bell in San Antonio. Click here to sign up to volunteer.

But many other places could use an extra hand, and it doesn’t just have to be during the holidays. “You know that your time is not wasted because whether it’s direct or indirect, it has an impact in making life better for someone else,” Mayhar said.

Here’s how to give to the Salvation Army through the KSAT Parade of Kettle’s competition.

To give through the Salvation Army’s Parade of Kettle’s, click here.