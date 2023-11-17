74º
Salvation Army’s 2023 Parade of Kettles kicks off

Parade of Kettle’s competition runs through Dec. 24

Daniela Ibarra, Producer/Content Creator

SAN ANTONIO – It’s the Christmas season and that means the annual Salvation Army’s Parade of Kettles competition is in full swing!

Local businesses and media compete to raise the most money to help families in need this holiday season.

KSAT 12 News is being represented by team captain, reporter Daniela Ibarra this year.

From now until midnight on Dec. 24, KSAT will be competing to raise the most money to help families in the Bexar County area.

You can donate to team KSAT and see the other kettles in competition by clicking this link.

According to the Salvation Army, your donations can help no matter how big or small.

$50: Provides a homeless, single mother with three children one night of safety in a secure shelter and nutritious, hot meals for her and her children.

$100: Allows a homeless man to escape the dark of night under a bridge for a week and provides a warm bed, hot showers, and meals.

$200: Provides one week of summer camp for a local underprivileged child.

$300: Provides snacks for children at Peacock Boys & Girls Club for an entire month.

$500: Purchases easels, paint, brushes, and canvas for 40 seniors seeking to paint their next masterpiece.

$1,000: Helps a struggling veteran with rent, utilities and food for a month.

$2,500: Puts fresh and healthy food on the table at home for 10 families for one month.

$5,000: Sends 25 low-income children to a beautiful, one-week summer camp to experience physical, emotional and spiritual development activities.

For as little as $10, you can provide a warm meal for someone who doesn’t have anything to eat.

The Salvation Army explains that the money raised will stay in the San Antonio area.

With colder temperatures on the horizon, the emergency family shelter houses full-intact families, as well as single women, single moms, and single dads.

On average, about 130 people stay at the shelter per night, with 50 to 70 of those people being children.

Money raised during the Parade of Kettles will be used in part to help those seeking shelter and safety at the Salvation Army’s shelters.

About the Author:

Daniela Ibarra joined the KSAT News team in July 2023. This isn’t her first time in the KSAT newsroom– the San Antonio native spent the summer of 2017 as an intern. Daniela is a proud Mean Green alum, earning her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of North Texas.

