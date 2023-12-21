H-E-B to host annual Feast of Sharing on Saturday at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B will host its annual Feast of Sharing on Saturday.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, located at 900 East Market Street.

Volunteers will serve 3,500 pounds of brisket, 6,750 sausage links, 500 gallons of pinto beans and 2,800 pounds of potato salad to more than 14,000 expected attendees.

In addition to the meal, there will be music and holiday festivities, and the H-E-B pharmacy team will provide free flu shots and health and wellness screenings.

This year marks the 31st year that H-E-B has hosted the dinner.

H-E-B also sponsors free rides to the event from VIA and VIAtrans.

Passengers must inform the bus operator that they are attending the holiday event to ensure a free fare. Registered VIAtrans customers should schedule their trip in accordance with VIAtrans policies and procedures. Guests who ride VIAtrans will be dropped off and picked up at 900 E. Market St.

Riders who need more information regarding routes and schedules on the day of the event should call 210-362-2020.