Driver accused of running from deadly crash could be released from jail soon, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A driver accused of going on the run after causing a deadly crash earlier this month could be back out on the streets soon.

San Antonio police arrested Dominic Rodriguez, 30, this week in connection with a fiery crash on March 1.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, his SUV rear-ended another vehicle on the ramp from Highway 281 to Loop 410, causing it to roll over.

The other vehicle, driven by Eden Nuval, 76, burst into flames.

Nuval was killed in the crash.

The affidavit says that although Rodriguez ran from the scene, he left behind his SUV.

It says police also were able to ping his cell phone to the location at the time of the crash.

Additionally, the phone automatically dialed 911 after the crash, allowing dispatchers to hear Rodriguez asking for help and then making his escape, the affidavit says.

Jail records show Rodriguez was booked into the Bexar County jail early Thursday morning.

However, by Friday afternoon, he has posted a $100,000 bond, the records show.

A jail staff member Friday afternoon said that Rodriguez had not left the facility yet because he was waiting to be fitted for a GPS monitor.

The arrest on Thursday was not the first for Rodriguez.

Online court records show he has a history dating back more than a decade, including a 2013 arrest for driving while intoxicated.

Several online documents indicate that Nuval was a medical anesthesiologist in southern California.

KSAT 12 News left messages with contacts for Nuval’s family and co-workers, but they went unanswered.

It is unclear why Nuval was in San Antonio at the time of her death.