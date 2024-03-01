48º
2 taken to hospital after fiery crash, rollover at Hwy 281-Loop 410 interchange on North Side

Ramp is closed at this time

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist/Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were taken to the hospital after a fiery rollover crash at the Interstate 281 and Loop 410 interchange on Friday morning.

The crash happened just after 3 a.m. on the southbound Highway 281 exit ramp to Loop 410 West, near North Star Mall on the North Side. The ramp is closed as of 5 a.m.

Details on what led to the crash are unknown, but authorities said two vehicles were involved in the wreck. One vehicle became fully engulfed in flames and another rolled over several times.

Two people in the rolled vehicle were taken to the hospital, including one in critical condition and the other in stable condition.

People in the engulfed vehicle fled and have not been located, authorities said.

At least nine SAFD units responded to the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

