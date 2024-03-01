2 taken to hospital after fiery crash, rollover at Hwy 281-Loop 410 interchange on North Side

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were taken to the hospital after a fiery rollover crash at the Interstate 281 and Loop 410 interchange on Friday morning.

The crash happened just after 3 a.m. on the southbound Highway 281 exit ramp to Loop 410 West, near North Star Mall on the North Side. The ramp is closed as of 5 a.m.

Details on what led to the crash are unknown, but authorities said two vehicles were involved in the wreck. One vehicle became fully engulfed in flames and another rolled over several times.

Two people in the rolled vehicle were taken to the hospital, including one in critical condition and the other in stable condition.

People in the engulfed vehicle fled and have not been located, authorities said.

At least nine SAFD units responded to the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

For more information on traffic, you can click here to view our traffic page on KSAT.com. To view more on the current weather conditions, click here.