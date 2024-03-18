Man shot in domestic dispute at Northeast Side home, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s was shot during a domestic dispute at a home on the city’s Northeast Side early Monday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called just before 8 a.m. to a home in the 15100 block of Vigil View, not far from Judson Road and Nacogdoches Road after receiving word of a person wounded.

Recommended Videos

According to police, a man was involved in an altercation with a woman he was in a relationship with when a younger man who also lives at the house intervened. That’s when, police say, there was a struggle between the two men and a gun went off, with the older man being shot in the upper body.

Police said at this time, it appears the man who was shot also was the one who initially pulled out the gun. Investigators are calling him the “suspect” even though he was the one who was wounded.

The man shot was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where he’s expected to recover. SAPD did not say exactly what the argument was about and it’s still unclear what charges, if any, are expected to be filed.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.