Fredericksburg named No. 1 family-friendly destination of 2024 by Yelp

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas – Fredericksburg was named the top family-friendly destination of 2024 by Yelp.

The Hill Country town is the only Texas city to make the list, which was released on Tuesday.

Recommended Videos

Yelp compiled the list by comparing cities where “family friendly” searches increased in a year.

Fredericksburg was specifically praised for its culture and outdoor experiences.

“In the heart of the Texas Hill Country, Fredericksburg offers small town charm, just a drive away from bustling Austin and San Antonio,” Yelp said in a blog.

Some of the Fredericksburg staples listed in the blog include:

A spokesperson said Fredericksburg’s placement on this list comes as family-friendly travel is trending in the U.S. The search “good for kids” increased by 88% from 2021-2023, according to Yelp.

Here is the full list of top family-friendly destinations in the U.S.:

Fredericksburg, Texas Napa, California Charlottesville, Virginia Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina Breckenridge, Colorado Burlington, Vermont Ithaca, New York Virginia Beach, Virginia San Luis Obispo, California Salem, Oregon

For more information, click here.