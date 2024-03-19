54º
Fredericksburg named No. 1 family-friendly destination of 2024 by Yelp

Wildseed Farms, Enchanted Rock are some of the destinations in the Hill Country town

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Enchanted Rock Wildflowers (Steve Rawls , Steve Rawls)

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas – Fredericksburg was named the top family-friendly destination of 2024 by Yelp.

The Hill Country town is the only Texas city to make the list, which was released on Tuesday.

Yelp compiled the list by comparing cities where “family friendly” searches increased in a year.

Fredericksburg was specifically praised for its culture and outdoor experiences.

“In the heart of the Texas Hill Country, Fredericksburg offers small town charm, just a drive away from bustling Austin and San Antonio,” Yelp said in a blog.

Some of the Fredericksburg staples listed in the blog include:

A spokesperson said Fredericksburg’s placement on this list comes as family-friendly travel is trending in the U.S. The search “good for kids” increased by 88% from 2021-2023, according to Yelp.

Here is the full list of top family-friendly destinations in the U.S.:

  1. Fredericksburg, Texas
  2. Napa, California
  3. Charlottesville, Virginia
  4. Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina
  5. Breckenridge, Colorado
  6. Burlington, Vermont
  7. Ithaca, New York
  8. Virginia Beach, Virginia
  9. San Luis Obispo, California
  10. Salem, Oregon

