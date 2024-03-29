Surveillance video captures man carrying gun after breaking into west Bexar County home, BCSO says

BCSO is looking for information that might identify a man who broke into a home in far West Bexar County earlier this month.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who broke into a home with a handgun.

The incident took place on March 19 at a home in the 10100 block of Emerald Sun in west Bexar County.

BCSO said a homeowner reported their home surveillance footage captured a man kick in the front door of his home.

Once inside, the man is seen holding a gun in his hands as he walks through the house. BCSO said the home was vacant at the time.

The man left the residence on foot after several minutes. It is unclear if he took anything from the home.

BCSO is asking for information that could help identify the man who, in the footage, is wearing mostly black clothing and wearing white tennis shoes. The man is likely between the ages of 30 and 40.

The incident comes as BCSO addressed a recent spate of crime affecting west Bexar County.

Anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 210-335-6000 or email BCSOTIPS@bexar.org. You can remain anonymous.