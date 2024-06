SAN ANTONIO – A major crash is causing delays on Highway 90 ahead of the Thursday evening rush hour.

Multiple cars are believed to have been involved in a crash on the eastbound lanes of Highway 90 near Cupples Road.

According to a KSAT crew returning from an assignment, they could see one car upside down in a ditch.

Traffic is backed up for miles.

KSAT will bring you more information as it becomes available.

For more information on San Antonio roadways, visit KSAT’s Traffic page.