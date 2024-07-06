Brackenridge Eaglettes kick off fundraising efforts to dance in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

SAN ANTONIO – School’s out for the summer, but training and fundraising for the Brackenridge Eaglettes have only just begun.

“This is my dream,” captain Madison Suarez said. “I see my team more than my own family.”

The Eaglettes are an award-winning high school dance team. Now, they’ve been invited to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“This is really crazy,” Sierra Savage, the head spirit and dance director at Brackenridge High School, said. “I really am hopeful to make it happen for them.”

The invitation came with the team’s Grand Champion title win this past spring with Showtime International. The girls would be performing with Spirit of America in the parade.

“It would just be an awesome opportunity, especially for some of our other teammates who haven’t been able to leave the state to just grow and just to see other things in life,” Mia Rodriguez, one of the team’s captains, said.

The team is now tasked with fundraising enough money to send all 16 girls to New York City in November 2024.

Booster parents said they need to secure more than $40,000. Right now, the team has raised about $5,000.

“Who knows if they’ll ever get that chance again in their life to go that far and then be in something as amazing as that parade,” Savage said.

The team is leading fundraising efforts through the summer. The deadline is Sept. 1.