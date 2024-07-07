San Antonio Spurs acquire former NBA champion Harrison Barnes in 3-team deal, reports say

(Jeff Chiu, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes against the Denver Nuggets during an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, March 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

The San Antonio Spurs continue to stay active in free agency this off-season.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sacramento Kings agreed upon a sign-and-trade deal with the Spurs and the Chicago Bulls to land DeMar DeRozan on a three-year deal.

ESPN Sources with @TimBontemps: The Sacramento Kings are agreed on a sign-and-trade that will land DeMar DeRozan on a three-year deal, send Harrison Barnes to the San Antonio Spurs and Chris Duarte, two second-round picks and cash to the Chicago Bulls. pic.twitter.com/eopPkSPBvc — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 7, 2024

The three team sign-and-trade deal sends Harrison Barnes to San Antonio and Chris Duarte, two-second round picks, and cash to Chicago, ESPN sources said.

This means former NBA champion Barnes will join the up-and-coming Spurs roster and add some veteran experience.

Barnes, 32, is no stranger to playing massive games.

Barnes has played significant minutes in various NBA playoff series, such as the 2014 and 2015 NBA Finals. He has been on some highly celebrated teams on the collegiate and professional levels of basketball.

The 2012 seventh-overall pick of North Carolina, with his 6-foot-7-inch stature and versatile abilities, could boost the Spurs’ defensive approach.

Barnes averaged 12 points and three rebounds per game for Sacramento last season.

The acquisition of Barnes follows the Spurs’ trade of guard Devonte Graham earlier on Saturday afternoon.

San Antonio dealt Graham and a 2025 second-round pick to the Charlotte Hornets for cash considerations, according to the team.