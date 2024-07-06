Spurs reportedly trading guard Devonte’ Graham to Charlotte Hornets

San Antonio Spurs guard Devonte' Graham (4) scores the winning shot over Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Friday, April 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – On the first day of summer league, the San Antonio Spurs are continuing to tinker with their roster.

According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, San Antonio is dealing guard Devonte’ Graham and a future second-round pick to the Charlotte Hornets.

It is not known what the Spurs will receive from the Hornets.

The San Antonio Spurs are trading guard Devonte Graham and a second-round pick to the Charlotte Hornets, sources tell ESPN. The Hornets will waive Graham, allowing him to become a free agent. pic.twitter.com/khvOdlyrDy — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2024

Wojnarowski said the Hornets will pay Graham the $2.85 million partial guarantee on his contract and waive him, ensuring he can be a free agent.

The Spurs acquired Graham from the New Orleans Pelicans in Feb. 2023. Despite his annual salary reaching north of $10 million in 2022-23 and 2023-24, he rarely saw the floor for San Antonio.

Graham played in 43 games from Feb. 2023 to April 2024. The NBA also suspended him for two games in Aug. 2023 after Graham pleaded guilty to an impaired driving charge in his native North Carolina.

His finest moment as a Spur came towards the end of the 2023-24 season. San Antonio hosted the then-defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets on April 12.

With the Nuggets clinging to a one-point lead and seconds remaining in regulation, the Spurs got a defensive stop and Graham hurried down the floor. Guard Tre Jones looked up and saw Graham streaking down the far sideline with under five seconds to play.

Graham, guarded by Denver point guard Jamal Murray, drove around Murray with a eurostep and nailed a two-point floater. The shot gave the Spurs a 121-120 lead, and the win, with 0.9 seconds left.

Graham reversed Denver’s 23-point lead and sent the Frost Bank Center crowd into a frenzy.

The guard position is already going through major changes in San Antonio with the signing of future Basketball Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul earlier this week. The Spurs also drafted guard Stephon Castle with the No. 4 overall pick in last month’s NBA Draft.

Castle will likely take the summer league floor for the first time at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Sacramento when the Spurs face, of all teams, the Hornets.

