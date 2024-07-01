Chris Paul agrees to one-year, $11M deal with San Antonio Spurs

SAN ANTONIO – 12-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul has signed a deal with the San Antonio Spurs, according to ESPN.

A post on X by Adrian Wojnarowski said Paul agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth $11 million-plus.

Free agent guard Chris Paul has agreed on a one-year, $11 million-plus deal with the San Antonio Spurs, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2024

League sources said the Golden State Warriors waived Paul ahead of a Sunday deadline that would have guaranteed his contract for next season.

Now, Paul will team up with French phenom Victor Wembanyama.

Chris Paul had a great talk with Spurs coach Gregg Popovich and was sold on the culture and opportunity to help elevate the game of Victor Wembanyama. CP is eager and motivated to showcase he’s still an elite guard in this league. https://t.co/SUgdpWviVQ — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 1, 2024

Paul has graced six different teams during his illustrious NBA career, most recently with Golden State.

He came into the league in 2005 out of Wake Forest University and immediately started making an impact for the New Orleans Hornets.

Following his time in New Orleans, Paul headed to Los Angeles to play for the Clippers for six seasons.

Despite turning 39 years old in May, Paul could add veteran leadership to the Spurs’ roster.

Paul averaged 9.2 points, 6.8 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game in 58 games last season.