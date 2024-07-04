86º
Spurs’ Stephon Castle talks value of ‘tough’ coaching in 1-on-1 interview

‘I‘ve never ran away from tough coaching,’ Castle says

Mary Rominger, KSAT Sports Anchor/Reporter

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs drafted 6-foot-6 guard Stephon Castle out of the University of Connecticut as the franchise’s first-round draft pick since Victor Wembanyama was taken in 2023.

Castle is the first in his family to reach the NBA, but the Georgia native still has a rich basketball background.

In a one-on-one interview with KSAT 12, Castle discussed how his family has influenced him, his desire to receive tough coaching and much more.

The first opportunity to see Castle and the rest of the Spurs’ Summer League roster will be Saturday when the team heads out west for the Sacramento California Classic.

San Antonio’s first opponent will be the Charlotte Hornets. The two teams will tipoff at 7:30 p.m. on NBA TV.

Mary Rominger is KSAT 12 Sports' first full-time female sports anchor and reporter. She came to San Antonio from Mankato, Minn., where she worked as a weekend sports anchor at KEYC News Now. She has a journalism degree from Iowa State University and grew up in Southern California. Mary enjoys golfing, sports and finding new spots around town.

