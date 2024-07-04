Spurs’ Stephon Castle talks value of ‘tough’ coaching in 1-on-1 interview

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs drafted 6-foot-6 guard Stephon Castle out of the University of Connecticut as the franchise’s first-round draft pick since Victor Wembanyama was taken in 2023.

Castle is the first in his family to reach the NBA, but the Georgia native still has a rich basketball background.

In a one-on-one interview with KSAT 12, Castle discussed how his family has influenced him, his desire to receive tough coaching and much more.

The first opportunity to see Castle and the rest of the Spurs’ Summer League roster will be Saturday when the team heads out west for the Sacramento California Classic.

San Antonio’s first opponent will be the Charlotte Hornets. The two teams will tipoff at 7:30 p.m. on NBA TV.