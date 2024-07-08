Doctors closely watching as respiratory viruses surge after holiday gatherings

SAN ANTONIO – Many will be heading back to the office for work this week after a long holiday weekend of celebration and gatherings. But doctors are warning those who are not feeling well to be cautious.

Days before the 4th of July holiday, doctors at University Health were tracking a surge in positive COVID-19 tests. But they say other respiratory viruses are also making the rounds in the community.

They warn the holiday gatherings could cause the viruses to spread.

Dr. Jason Bowling with University Health said anyone feeling sick should stay isolated.

“You need to isolate yourself and keep yourself away from those who could have severe reaction to the disease,” he said.

That includes people with lung problems and those who are elderly. Bowling said last year, more people died in the US from COVID-19 complications than from the flu.

READ MORE: