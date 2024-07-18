Surveillance video of deadly Northeast Side shooting shown to jury during capital murder trial

SAN ANTONIO – On the third day of the capital murder trial of Jonathan Tijerina, surveillance footage of the deadly shooting was shown to the jury.

Several videos depicted an area outside the Blow Hookah Lounge on May 29, 2022, in the 3900 block of Eisenhauer Road.

Tijerina is one of six men alleged to have been involved in the robbery and killing of Takhai Michael in the lounge’s parking lot.

In a video from earlier that evening, Tijerina was seen taking out what appeared to be a rifle and hiding it by a fence at the lounge’s entrance.

Later that evening, Michael was seen leaving the lounge with his girlfriend and her friends. As they sit in their vehicle, Tijerina approaches them.

Moments later, a group of men appeared and looked like they were grabbing items from inside the vehicle.

In a cell phone video, codefendant Nathan Sanchez can be seen holding a bag. Michael then gets out of the car and says, “Give me that bag.”

Sanchez then runs off and Michael follows. Another codefendant, Aaron Trevino, shoots Michael. Sanchez then fires his weapon at Michael, as well.

After the shooting, surveillance video shows Tijerina approaching Michael’s body and appearing to take something.

The five other codefendants in this case have since taken plea deals. Trevino was sentenced to 50 years in prison. Sanchez was handed a 35-year prison sentence.

The jury could begin deliberations in this trial as early as Friday.

If found guilty, Tijerina would face an automatic life sentence.

