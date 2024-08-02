San Antonio restaurant attempts to help Natalia family that lost home in fire

SAN ANTONIO – A Natalia family was left with nothing after losing its home in a July 20 fire.

“By the time they got it off (sic), it was just a piece of her house left standing,” Emma Cisneros, a sister of the victim’s family, said. “And the rest of the house was gone.”

Cisneros said she remembers her sister’s reaction clearly.

“She was just crying. She was just crying, and she couldn’t catch her breath,” Cisneros said.

For now, Cisneros said her sister and her family are staying with her. She is speaking on their behalf because she said the aftermath is too painful for them.

“It’s something you never want to see your family go through, to lose everything they worked so hard for,” said Cisneros.

The family still doesn’t know how the fire started or how much this will cost them. Cisneros told KSAT they have lost plenty of priceless and irreplaceable items.

A San Antonio restaurant, Nick’s Tacos, has decided to step in and lend a helping hand.

“T-shirt, undergarments, hygiene products,” Nick’s Tacos owner Regina Navarro said. “We have a 12-year-old that was supposed to start school. Backpacks. Something he can wear to go to school.”

The South Side restaurant raised $2,500 in a plate sale earlier this week. Navarro said customers are also dropping off donations at the restaurant.

“We have a lady that is going to be moving out, so she donated a washer and dryer,” Navarro said.

Navarro said witnessing the community pull together for the Cisneros family has been touching to watch.

“Hope,” Navarro said. “I know there is hope out there for the family.”

Navarro and Cisneros said a community backpack giveaway will take place on Aug. 12. They also said another plate sale benefitting the family is expected on Aug. 19.

Both events will be held at Nick’s Tacos, located at 606 New Laredo Highway.