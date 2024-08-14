Judson ISD touts strong safety, security as students return to the classroom

SAN ANTONIO – Judson Independent School District officials said they are pretty confident in the money, thought and effort they’ve put into security efforts to ensure compliance with a state law.

House Bill 3 requires a list of changes, including fencing around each campus, adding a panic button to every classroom and installing bullet-resistant film at the front windows and doors of every campus.

Part of the security upgrades also required the Texas Education Agency to send a team to perform unannounced security audits to campuses. The results of the audits are kept confidential and only released to school boards and leaders for the safety of students and staff.

Lacey Gosh, assistant superintendent of support services at Judson ISD, said the district has received compliments by the TEA on those audits.

“In terms of the massive amounts of work that we have been able to accomplish in the last year, we are very proud to say that we feel like we are one of the safest districts in the city of San Antonio. And in many cases, even through the TEA intruder audits, they have said our campuses are some of the most equipped and safest campuses that we have seen. And that’s a very proud moment for Judson ISD,” Gosh said.

There are additional security upgrades scheduled through the school year. Specific questions about where a campus stands in regard to meeting state requirements should be directed to the principal at the campus.

