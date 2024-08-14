Mass of dead fish washes ashore at Calaveras Lake, TPWD says

About 1,000 fish died at Calaveras Lake as a result of low dissolved oxygen in the water, a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) spokesperson said.

SAN ANTONIO – About 1,000 fish died at Calaveras Lake as a result of low dissolved oxygen in the water, a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) spokesperson said.

On Tuesday, TPWD was notified of the fish kill from the Texas Game Wardens. The majority of fish that died were red drum, TPWD said.

CPS Energy manages the lake as a cooling reservoir for nearby power plants, TPWD said.

The CPS Energy Environmental Operations Staff took dissolved oxygen readings on-site, and TPWD confirmed that low dissolved oxygen in the water caused the fish kill.

“This occurs when the water temperature rises, resulting in the amount of oxygen the water can hold being reduced. This is a seasonal event that is fairly common for Calaveras Lake,” TPWD said.

TPWD said they do not clean up fish after a fish kill event.

“As they decompose, they provide nutrients for other living organisms as part of a natural lifecycle. It is possible that the county, city or other entity may decide to clean up the fish,” TPWD said.

CPS Energy sent KSAT the following statement on Tuesday evening:

“Today’s occurrence is a result of a naturally occurring phenomenon when periods of cloudy conditions and calm winds persist for several days. These conditions limit the amount oxygen mixing in the deeper parts of the lake, potentially impacting aquatic life. The utility is aware of the situation, is checking the entire lake to assess the impacts and is in close communication with Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.”

