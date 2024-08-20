Owner of Pollos Asados ‘El Gordo’ indicted on cocaine trafficking charges, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO – The co-owner of Pollos Asados “El Gordo” is facing drug-related charges after he was caught arranging cocaine deliveries with an FBI agent posing as a buyer, according to an indictment.

Jonathan Lumbreras, who is listed as the co-owner of Pollos Asados “El Gordo” on Bexar County property records, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, the indictment said.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Lumbreras was communicating with an FBI agent posing as a buyer through an application called “Threema.” The two would send messages to each other and speak on the phone.

On July 9, 2024, the FBI agent reached out to Lumbreras to arrange a purchase of two kilograms of cocaine, the affidavit said.

Lumbreras and the FBI agent sent multiple messages to each other that afternoon and eventually agreed to a delivery at a San Antonio McDonald’s location after speaking on the phone.

In April of 2024, FBI agents arranged two separate cocaine purchases at the same McDonald’s with Lumbreras while talking on the phone with him. The affidavit stated Lumbreras sent an accomplice to deliver around one-half of a kilogram worth of cocaine on both occasions.

After the phone conversation, FBI agents witnessed the accomplice and Edward Smith, who are believed to be the people who distributed the cocaine for Lumbreras, meet where Smith displayed a bag, according to the affidavit.

Afterward, the accomplice and Smith drove away in separate vehicles and followed each other to deliver the cocaine to the McDonald’s, where Lumbreras and the FBI agent planned to meet, the affidavit said.

Shortly after, the Texas Department of Transportation stopped Smith and searched through his vehicle. During the search, the affidavit said officials found a package of cocaine that weighed 1,195.7 grams. Smith was also in possession of 40 smaller packages of suspected cocaine, authorities said.

Smith was stopped before he could deliver the cocaine, which was eventually seized.

According to the indictment, Lumbreras could face five to 40 years in prison and a $5 million fine if found guilty of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

An attorney for Lumbreras said that he would be “maintaining his innocence.” The attorney said they have not seen any of the government’s evidence.