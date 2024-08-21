Motorcyclist dies in collision after speeding away from Converse police, officials say

A motorcyclist died Wednesday after colliding with a vehicle while “evading” police in Schertz, authorities said.

SCHERTZ, Texas – A motorcyclist died Wednesday after colliding with a vehicle while “evading” police in Schertz, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 12:35 p.m. at the intersection of Elbel Road and Schertz Parkway, according to Schertz police.

Recommended Videos

The motorcyclist was last seen speeding northbound on Schertz Parkway from FM 78, police said.

Once Converse police arrived at the intersection, the motorcyclist had already been hit, investigators said.

The motorcyclist was transported to San Antonio Medical Hospital and later died. The driver has not been identified.

The intersection of the incident is temporarily closed while it is being investigated.

READ NEXT: 2 dead after motorcyclist ran red light, struck another vehicle on Loop 1604, authorities say