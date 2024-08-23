100º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Find out if your pup made it on the 2024 most popular dog breeds list

Mixed dog breeds come in first place this year, according to Rover

Andrea K. Moreno, News Trainee

Tags: Pets, Dogs, International Dog Day
Labrador Retriever (JacLou- DL from Pexels)

SAN ANTONIO – With International Dog Day coming up on Monday, Aug. 26, have you ever wondered if your furry friend belongs to the most popular national dog breeds?

If so, Rover released a list of pups most known in the U.S. for 2024.

Recommended Videos

According to data from Rover, here are the top eight popular dog breeds in the U.S.

  • Mixed: Mixed dog breeds, known as mutts or hybrids, are the most popular dog breeds. These pups have a variety of lineages, but since they are a mix of breeds, they tend to have random personalities.
  • Labrador Retriever: These dogs come in second place. They are full of energy and have a passion for water activities.
  • Goldendoodle: The Goldendoodles are a mix of Golden Retrievers and Poodles. These cuties are known for their outgoing nature, intelligence and friendly personalities.
  • Golden Retriever: These dogs have a light color to their fur, are playful and love to play in the water.
  • German Shepherd: German shepherds come in fifth place. They are recognized for their wolf-like appearance, loyalty and strong personalities.
  • Chihuahua: These dogs may be small but have fierce and playful personalities.
  • French Bulldog: The French Bulldogs have bat-like ears and boxy faces that are affectionate and playful.
  • Dachshund: According to Rover, Dachshunds come in eighth place. These long-back, short-legged dogs are smart, courageous and scent-hound dogs.

KSAT hopes you and your pup have a great International Dog Day! Share their “paw-traits” through KSAT Connect for a chance to be shared online or on-air.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Andrea K. Moreno is a News Trainee at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.

email

Recommended Videos