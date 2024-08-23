Find out if your pup made it on the 2024 most popular dog breeds list

SAN ANTONIO – With International Dog Day coming up on Monday, Aug. 26, have you ever wondered if your furry friend belongs to the most popular national dog breeds?

If so, Rover released a list of pups most known in the U.S. for 2024.

According to data from Rover, here are the top eight popular dog breeds in the U.S.

Mixed: Mixed dog breeds, known as mutts or hybrids, are the most popular dog breeds. These pups have a variety of lineages, but since they are a mix of breeds, they tend to have random personalities.

Labrador Retriever: These dogs come in second place. They are full of energy and have a passion for water activities.

Goldendoodle: The Goldendoodles are a mix of Golden Retrievers and Poodles. These cuties are known for their outgoing nature, intelligence and friendly personalities.

Golden Retriever: These dogs have a light color to their fur, are playful and love to play in the water.

German Shepherd: German shepherds come in fifth place. They are recognized for their wolf-like appearance, loyalty and strong personalities.

Chihuahua: These dogs may be small but have fierce and playful personalities.

French Bulldog: The French Bulldogs have bat-like ears and boxy faces that are affectionate and playful.

Dachshund: According to Rover, Dachshunds come in eighth place. These long-back, short-legged dogs are smart, courageous and scent-hound dogs.

