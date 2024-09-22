San Antonio pub hosts Squishmallow drive for pediatric cancer patients

SAN ANTONIO – The Ringer Pub’s owners have organized a Squishmallow drive for September, which is Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month.

“It’s amazing to see the community come together and support these kiddos who are what I call our special kids that are going through something right now that’s unimaginable at that age,” The Ringer Pub co-owner Kevin Ranallo said. “And so, to be able to see the community come and just drop off that one makes a huge difference.”

Ranallo said one of his daughter’s friends at school learned that kids preferred having something soft and squishy to hold onto when they were nervous during chemotherapy.

This year marks the third such donation drive, Ranallo said. So far, The Ringer Pub has collected over 500 stuffed animals.

The owners said they hope they can donate 750 Squishmallows plan to the pillows to Methodist Children’s Hospital at the end of September.

Ranallo said anyone can stop by The Ringer Pub, located at 2826 Thousand Oaks Drive in San Antonio, and drop off a Squishmallow.