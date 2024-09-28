SAPD arrests 2 suspects in connection with multiple robberies across San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested two men accused of participating in a robbery spree around the city on Friday.

Authorities said Austin Mendoza, 20, and Marcelo Ojeda, 19, are the men connected with a string of multiple robberies that began as far east as Rolling Oaks Mall and stretched as far west as the area in and around Ingram Park Mall.

SAPD said its officers first received a robbery call around noon Friday at Rolling Oaks Mall. According to its initial investigation, police said Mendoza and Ojeda arrived at a jewelry store at the mall and waited for it to open for business.

Approximately 45 minutes after the jewelry store opened, Mendoza grabbed multiple items and attempted to flee the store with Ojeda.

An unidentified victim then attempted to confront the suspects. The victim was cut with an unknown object and the suspects fled the mall, investigators said.

Around 3 p.m., Mendoza and Ojeda made the more-than-20-mile drive to Ingram Park Mall. SAPD said both men were seen attempting to break into multiple vehicles.

Moments later, the suspects ran into the mall and came back outside. Mendoza and Ojeda re-entered their original getaway vehicle and began driving around the mall’s parking lot, police said.

A mall security officer followed the men around the parking lot.

According to police, Mendoza pointed what appeared to be a handgun at the mall security officer and threatened to kill the security officer before both suspects fled the parking lot.

San Antonio police said Mendoza and Ojeda also pulled into a convenience store around 5 p.m. at 3607 Wurzbach Road, which is approximately 500 feet away north of Ingram Park Mall.

Investigators said Mendoza went inside the store, grabbed multiple items and attempted to leave without paying for the items. When a convenience store employee confronted Mendoza, Ojeda brandished a weapon and threatened the employee.

The employee called police on the suspects, who could not drive away because their vehicle broke down, SAPD said. Mendoza and Ojeda then fled the convenience store on foot.

After a brief chase, officers located and arrested Mendoza without incident. Authorities also recovered the weapon.

Officials said they later caught up with Ojeda thanks to SAPD’s EAGLE helicopter. Both suspects were booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center.

Mendoza is facing three charges in connection with Friday’s robbery spree: aggravated robbery, evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance, Bexar County jail records show. He was also booked on an unrelated theft charge of property worth between $750 and $2,500 stemming from a May 12 incident.

According to Bexar County jail records, Ojeda was booked on aggravated robbery and evading arrest charges.