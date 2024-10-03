Skip to main content
Mr. Juicy ranked one of the top cheeseburger spots in US on Yelp list

The San Antonio burger joint was ranked No. 14 on the list

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Tags: San Antonio, Food
Mr. Juicy (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – This past month, San Antonio burger joint ‘Mr. Juicy’ gained recognition and love beyond the Alamo City.

In Yelp’s “20 best places to grab a cheeseburger” list by Brandon Galligan, Yelp Buffalo Senior Community Manager, Mr. Juicy was ranked the 14th-best in the United States.

The ranking came from Yelp Elites, who are active reviewers on their platform who are selected “by their well-written reviews, high-quality photos, and passion for local businesses,” according to Yelp’s website.

Yelp’s methodology for the rankings includes identifying businesses in the burger category on its website and then using the total volume and ratings of reviews from the Elites to create a Top-20 list.

When talking about Mr. Juicy, the Elites said the burger joint is known to specialize in three things.

“Thick shakes, crispy fries, and their juicy hamburgers.”

The Elites said they loved the size of the restaurant’s burger patties and how generous the restaurant was with its layers of cheese. “It’s no wonder Mr. Juicy is a popular burger destination,” the Elites added.

