How dogs are classified as aggressive or dangerous by San Antonio Animal Care Services

SAN ANTONIO – You can view a map of dangerous and aggressive dogs in San Antonio here.

1-year-old baby attacked by dogs dies, ID’d by Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office

Below is a breakdown of what the classification process involves and steps you can take to start the process for a dog in your neighborhood:

The process to have a dog classified as dangerous or aggressive in the City of San Antonio begins with an affidavit.

You can find a copy of that affidavit here. On this document, you must provide detailed information about a dog attack that you witnessed or were involved in. This information should include what happened, when it occurred, which dog was involved, the extent of damage or injury to you or your pet, and information about the dog’s owner, along with a detailed account of the incident.

The affidavit must be formally notarized. ACS notes that an officer can guide you through this process and notarize the document for free.

In order for a dog to be identified as dangerous, ACS says it must do the following:

The dog must make an unprovoked attack on a person that results in bodily injury. The incident must occur outside an enclosure where the dog was kept, and it must be reasonably certain the dog could not have left on its own.

Additionally, if the dog commits unprovoked acts outside the enclosure and those acts cause someone to reasonably believe the dog will attack and inflict bodily injury, the behavior can be considered dangerous.

If the criteria are met, dogs can be identified as dangerous or aggressive. Aggressive dogs are categorized between 3 levels.

The legal consequences for dangerous dogs are that they must be:

licensed

wear a special identification collar

be kept in a secure enclosure

be muzzled when outside

be microchipped

spayed/neutered

The dogs’ owners must:

purchase a $100,000 liability insurance policy

post a special warning sign

attend a pet ownership class

allow an annual inspection

Between the three levels of aggressive dogs, the circumstances and time frames can vary, but each includes:

a license

microchip

secure enclosures

proper restraints

signage

muzzle

Unowned dogs that are found dangerous are humanely euthanized and tested for rabies in accordance with state law.