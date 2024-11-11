Skip to main content
Local News

Mascot Monday: Taft HS unveils new costume, new design for ‘Rowdy’ to represent Raiders

Rowdy debuted at Taft’s homecoming this year

RJ Marquez, Anchor/Reporter

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

Brianna Perez, Video Editor

Tags: Mascot Monday, Taft High School, Taft Raiders, Northside ISD, NISD, Rowdy the Raider

SAN ANTONIO – This week’s Mascot Monday takes us to Taft High School on the far West Side.

This year, the Taft Raiders debuted a new mascot named Rowdy. It’s the first time Taft has had a physical mascot in years.

Rowdy’s costume and name were unveiled during Taft’s homecoming. He’s been a great addition to the spirit squad, representing Taft at various events.

About the Authors
RJ Marquez is the traffic anchor/reporter for KSAT’s Good Morning San Antonio. He also fills in as a news anchor and has covered stories from breaking news and Fiesta to Spurs championships and high school sports. RJ started at KSAT in 2010. He is proud to serve our viewers and be a part of the culture and community that makes San Antonio great.

Sal Salazar is a photojournalist at KSAT 12. Before coming to KSAT in 1998, he worked at the Fox affiliate in San Antonio. Sal started off his career back in 1995 for the ABC Affiliate in Lubbock and has covered many high-profile news events since. In his free time, he enjoys spending time at home, gaming and loves traveling with his wife.

