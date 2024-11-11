Mascot Monday: Taft HS unveils new costume, new design for ‘Rowdy’ to represent Raiders

SAN ANTONIO – This week’s Mascot Monday takes us to Taft High School on the far West Side.

This year, the Taft Raiders debuted a new mascot named Rowdy. It’s the first time Taft has had a physical mascot in years.

Rowdy’s costume and name were unveiled during Taft’s homecoming. He’s been a great addition to the spirit squad, representing Taft at various events.