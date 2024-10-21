Skip to main content
Mascot Monday: Get to know the students, history behind Alamo Heights High School’s mascot

Two high school seniors currently represented Caledonia the Mule

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

RJ Marquez, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Mascot Monday, Alamo Heights High School

SAN ANTONIO – Alamo Heights High School has stood on the city’s North Side since 1909.

Continuing our Mascot Monday segment, we examine the history and students behind Caledonia, the Alamo Heights Mule.

Seniors Betty and Addie have been Calee the Mule for four and two years, respectively.

“It just brings so much life, especially to the kids here. They love the mule. They love giving Calee hugs, they love blowing Calee kisses.” Addie said.

“Calee has always been a girl. She loves her cheer uniform. She loves her different dresses in her closet. She has different shoes”

Even though the mule is a girl, her inspiration actually comes from former head coach Earl “Mule” Frazier. He led the football team to victory by winning a first district championship in 1926.

The mascot, which has always been represented by girl students, has been around since 1940 as a goodwill ambassador for Alamo Heights High School.

Avery Meurer is a Content Gatherer for KSAT 12. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.

RJ Marquez is the traffic anchor/reporter for KSAT’s Good Morning San Antonio. He also fills in as a news anchor and has covered stories from breaking news and Fiesta to Spurs championships and high school sports. RJ started at KSAT in 2010. He is proud to serve our viewers and be a part of the culture and community that makes San Antonio great.

