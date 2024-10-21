Mascot Monday: Get to know the students, history behind Alamo Heights High School’s mascot

SAN ANTONIO – Alamo Heights High School has stood on the city’s North Side since 1909.

Continuing our Mascot Monday segment, we examine the history and students behind Caledonia, the Alamo Heights Mule.

Seniors Betty and Addie have been Calee the Mule for four and two years, respectively.

“It just brings so much life, especially to the kids here. They love the mule. They love giving Calee hugs, they love blowing Calee kisses.” Addie said.

“Calee has always been a girl. She loves her cheer uniform. She loves her different dresses in her closet. She has different shoes”

Even though the mule is a girl, her inspiration actually comes from former head coach Earl “Mule” Frazier. He led the football team to victory by winning a first district championship in 1926.

The mascot, which has always been represented by girl students, has been around since 1940 as a goodwill ambassador for Alamo Heights High School.